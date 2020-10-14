Deftones’ Chino Moreno is working on new Crosses material

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has revealed he’s started working on new material for his other music project, Crosses.

The singer said that – having moved house recently and set up a home studio there – new Crosses music might soon materialise, thanks to him excavating some parked ideas.

“I just moved into a new place a little over a month ago, so I’ve been setting up my studio room in here and I broke out some of that [unreleased] stuff from then, and I started working on it,” Moreno told Bloody Disgusting.

“Now that the Deftones record [‘Ohms‘] is done and there’s no touring really in the near future, I kinda have time to work on stuff so I’m definitely going to dig in and see where I can go with that,” he said.

Crosses, which comprises Moreno as well as Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, and bassist Chuck Doom, released their self-titled debut full-length in 2014 with no warning.

Addressing that period, Moreno added: “I really, really like that project. The best part about it for me was no-one knew we were making that record even. We put it out as EPs first and we just kinda dropped out of nowhere. Making music without any expectations was super freeing and fun. I really love doing it. I like the guys that I work with in that so I’m gonna try to get some of that stuff finalised… finished up.”

In other Deftones news, Moreno told NME recently that he hasn’t given up on the idea of finishing the band’s “lost” album, ‘Eros’. Back in 2008, the band shelved the album after their bassist, Chi Cheng, was involved in a car crash. Cheng was left in a coma initially, and later died from cardiac arrest in 2013.

“‘Eros’ was never finished or released due to Chi’s car accident. It was just put away,” said Moreno. “We needed a change of scenery and a change of everything. I think it really worked for what we needed to do mentally on ‘Diamond Eyes’.

“We talked a little about the ‘Eros’ stuff [with producer Terry Date]. Once everything shut down, the hard drives were put away. My memory of it is that we were maybe a little over halfway done. There was still a lot of work to do on it. It was still very fragmented. The question that we’re always asked is, ‘Are you ever going to put that record out?’ Honestly, it would be like making a whole other record – except I would be trying to write lyrics to songs that are over 10 years old.”