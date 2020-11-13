Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter believes the earth is flat

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter recently discussed his advocacy for a number of widely-debunked conspiracy theories on an episode of a conspiracy podcast, Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli.

In the episode, Carpenter revealed he strongly believed in several theories which have been proven as false, including being a “flat earth dude”, vaccinations being futile, virus transmission and more.

As transcribed by Theprp, Carpenter expounded on his thoughts on living on a flat planet in detail.

“The simplest terms for my perspective with flat Earth is simply, I know we’re not on a spinning, flying space ball,” he said.

“Now, what it actually is and all that and, and, and to what depths it goes to, that’s all still to be discovered and people are are working on those things.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Carpenter shared his opinion on the prospective coronavirus vaccine circulating in global news.

“[There’s] never been one single vaccine that’s ever worked ever,” he said.

“All poisons, you can never get it out of your body, [your] body has no means to expel it, it’s stuck in you forever and you just suffer with whatever it becomes.”

When questioned about the successful Polio vaccine, Carpenter responded by saying the disease was “never eradicated”.

“It was…we’ve never actually learned…I’m grateful for COVID, for teaching me the actual germ theory, and that is the virus is something the body creates,” he said.

“You are not capable of catching a virus from somebody. You develop viruses because you have some type of poison or toxin within you. And that’s your poisoned and toxined [sic] cells secreting the virus to clean them from the body.”

You can listen to the full episode below:

Late last month, Deftones confirmed the release date for their highly anticipated ‘White Pony’ 20th anniversary reissue, which will drop on December 11.

An accompanying remix album ‘Black Stallion’ will also be released on the same date. It will feature remixes of ‘White Pony’ tracks by the likes of The Cure‘s Robert Smith, Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda, Clams Casino, Squarepusher and more.