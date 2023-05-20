Deftones mark 20th anniversary of self-titled album with new vinyl and merch

Deftones have marked the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album by releasing special new vinyl and merch.

‘Deftones’ came out in 2003, three years after the legendary, Platinum-selling ‘White Pony’, and featured the singles ‘Minerva’ and ‘Hexagram’.

Celebrating its birthday, which lands today (May 20), Deftones shared details of a limited-edition ruby red translucent vinyl version of the album.

Alongside this, new merch including CDs, t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more unusual items – a beer pong set, incense – have also all been announced, and can be pre-ordered here.

𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 20th anniversary vinyl + merch capsule available now: https://t.co/OG99BKyBnb pic.twitter.com/T9lugj0t6C — Deftones (@deftones) May 18, 2023

The band’s last new album came in the form of 2020’s ‘Ohms’. Last year, the band spoke to NME backstage at Download Festival about the future of the band.

“The next one is going to be soft as hell,” Abe Cunningham joked of new material. “Everyone’s going to weep uncontrollably for months. There’ll be a tissue shortage around the world. “No, for better or worse, there are never any rules or preconceived thought put into much of what we create. It’s mostly just jamming it out and seeing what happens.”

He went on: “When we get together and write, it’s 70 per cent about the hang. If that’s going well, shit comes out. When it’s no longer fun, that’s a problem. There have been times like that. It’s part of being around for a long, long time, so we try to keep it on the light side these days.”

Reviewing ‘Ohms’, NME wrote: “The band’s reunion with producer Terry Date results in an album that’s as thrilling – and as emotional – as they have ever sounded.”