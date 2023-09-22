Deftones tease new album for 2024

Deftones have teased an upcoming album potentially slated for a 2024 release.

Appearing as a guest on the Gnostic Academy podcast, the band’s guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed that Deftones are working on a new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Mastodon, Alice In Chains.)

The new album will mark Raskulinecz’s third collaboration with the band. He produced 2010’s ‘Diamond Eyes’ and 2012’s ‘Koi No Yokan‘. It would be the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Ohms‘.

“Just in the last couple of months, really — two or three months; well, maybe a little longer now, really; February is when we started — we’re starting to work on new material for a new record,” Carpenter said.

He continued: “It’s going good now. It was a little slow at first, but it always is; dragging our feet ain’t nothing new. But we’ve got stuff up and going now, and we’re on a good little momentum at the moment. And we hope to have it all done and out by next spring [or] summer. There’s nothing official — no official date yet — but that’s our goal.”

After being asked about the band’s songwriting process, Carpenter opened up about the combination of things that go into writing a Deftones track. The majority of the tunes stem form “us just jamming out some ideas, messing around, and someone comes up with something that maybe someone else or everyone else likes. And then we kind of just focus in on that for a little bit. That’s what Nick’s great at doing, too.”

He then explained how Raskulinecz is a great fit because he is good at going through ideas and then putting some together to create one big song. Carpenter went on to call him an “unofficial bandmember at that point and good at giving us direction where we don’t normally do that well on our own.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Carpenter shared that the most difficult part of the process is coming up with great musical ideas and explained how he has gotten comfortable with being in a studio.

“I have my moments where I can get stuck in a rut, but generally speaking, no, I’m pretty good and comfortable in the studio,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed that process because it’s always been that place where you could really show what you can do as far as, ‘The red light’s on. Let’s make sure we got it.’ But otherwise, sometimes it could jam you up, but it’s not often.”

In other news, Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars recently revealed that he recorded a track with Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno around 10 years ago.

The actor and musician shared the revelation in a new interview with Zane Lowe, conducted for Apple Music 1.

“I recorded a song with Chino from the Deftones 10 years ago and I never released it,” Leto explained to the host, who soon got excited about the revelation. “I just remembered it. It’s called ‘Artifact,’ which is the same name of the documentary.”