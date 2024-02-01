Check out Del Water Gap and Holly Humberstone’s dreamy collab single ‘Cigarettes & Wine’

Del Water Gap and Holly Humberstone have joined forces for the dreamy new single ‘Cigarettes & Wine’ – check it out below.

Shared today (February 1), the new single sees the two come together in an uplifting love song which explores the intimacy of a relationship, in which the couple feel like they’re the only two people who exist in the world.

“Let’s keep living on cigarettes and wine/ Shut the curtains to keep the world inside/ No, it don’t make a difference/ Who cares what we’re missing?/ Let’s keep living how we’re living,” sings indie-pop vocalist and songwriter Del Water Gap in the chorus, before the former NME cover star joins for the second verse.

“‘Cigarettes & Wine’ is an ode to a transatlantic long-distance relationship,” said Del Water Gap of the new single. “It’s about finally getting to catch a moment with the person you’ve been missing the most, and the threads that keep you connected when you’re once again forced to say goodbye.”

Humberstone added: “Working on ‘Cigarettes & Wine’ with one of my favourite artists has been so much fun. I first met Holden about three years ago at the very start of my career when we played a show together at The Roxy in Los Angeles. It was my first time in the States and I’d been a huge fan of Holden’s music and so I was pretty star-struck!

“As the years have gone on I’ve been lucky enough to spend a lot more time in the States, but have definitely felt the pressures that long distance can put on relationships and I think that’s something that a lot of touring artists can really relate to. It’s a song that is so meaningful to me and being able to create it with one of my favourite writers has really been a dream and I hope people love it as much as we do.”

Although officially released today, the song originally received its debut at Del Water Gap’s sold-out Electric Ballroom concert in London, where Humberstone joined him on stage in a surprise appearance. It was later premiered on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show last night (January 31).

The track follows Del Water Gap’s second album ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’, which arrived last year. It also comes in light of his recent sold-out tour of North America, which included a hometown gig at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel.

As for Humberstone, last year the singer-songwriter released her long-awaited debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’.

Following its release in October, NME gave the LP a glowing four-star review, describing it as a “coming-of-age”.

“Alongside her piercing lyrics, Humberstone’s debut LP is all the richer because she steps out of her sonic comfort zone,” it read.

“‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ finds the artist trying to do right by her loved ones and make sense of her own turbulent world, but it’s also a cue to listeners that things could go anywhere from here. In pursuit of an authentic sound, Humberstone proves that she’s not only inhabiting her own space – and beckoning listeners in – but also building out the walls.”