Demi Lovato announces forthcoming single ‘Skin Of My Teeth’

Demi Lovato is set to release a new single titled ‘Skin Of My Teeth’ next month, kicking off a new rock era for the pop star.

The singer announced the forthcoming track on social media earlier this week, sharing its title, artwork and a snippet of the song, which is slated for release on June 10.

The single art features Lovato emerging from water, dressed in spiked leather, chains and a fishnet stocking over their head, while the eerie clip sees a man holding a video camera with ‘Skin Of My Teeth’ playing in the background. It’s not a long taste of the song, but enough to identify a rock meets pop-punk sound, with the lyrics: “Demi leaves rehab again / When is this shit gonna end?”

Check it out below.

‘Skin Of My Teeth’ will mark a new era for the singer, who joked about holding a “funeral for my pop music” earlier this year with an image on Instagram of them and their team all dressed in black.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in February, Lovato said that this new sound would be something of a reprisal of their first albums, ‘Don’t Forget’ and ‘Here We Go Again’, with a newfound “heaviness”.

“When I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting. It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era,” Lovato said, adding: “I’m ever-evolving, ever-changing. I’d like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album – but I do that every album cycle.”

The singer released their last record ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ last April, which NME gave four stars in a review. An unofficial soundtrack to Lovato’s documentary Dancing with the Devil, NME said the album was “powerful, purposeful and uncompromising” and their “definitive artistic statement to date”.