Demi Lovato hangs out with their “favourite band” Turnstile

Demi Lovato has shared a photo of them hanging out with Turnstile, who they call their “favourite band”.

Turnstile are currently on tour in the US behind their recent album ‘GLOW ON’, which was placed at Number Nine in NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list.

On Thursday night (February 24), the band played at The Novo in Los Angeles, and after the show Lovato shared a photo of them hanging out with the band.

Advertisement

“My favorite band (Turnstile) & my favorite hat (apparently),” Lovato wrote on Instagram. See the post below.

Last week, Turnstile shared a new video for their song ‘UNDERWATER BOI’, with the visual captured using characters from the world of the 2003 MMORPG video game Second Life by drummer Daniel Fang.

Earlier this month Turnstile played a run of UK shows to celebrate ‘GLOW ON’ including dates in London, Leeds and Nottingham.

The band were forced to reschedule their European tour dates to June and July – see details of those gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

18 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

20 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

22 – Hasselt, Mod

Advertisement

JULY

5 – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

6 – Haarlem, Patronaat

18 – Cologne, Palladium

Turnstile will also headline Outbreak Festival 2022 and 2000Trees Festival in the UK this summer.

Reviewing their recent show at the Roundhouse in London, NME wrote: “This run of shows feel like the start of a new era for the band as they approach a summer of increasingly massive festivals and support slots. The crowds will grow and grow, but the spirit of inclusivity and joy will no doubt remain. It’s a snapshot of a band at a truly special moment.”