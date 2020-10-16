Demi Lovato on Trump criticism: “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career”

Demi Lovato has defended her controversial new single, which takes aim at President Donald Trump, admitting she doesn’t care if it derails her career.

The singer teamed up with Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, to record ‘Commander In Chief’, which she released on Tuesday and performed at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday evening.

Taking aim at Trump on the politically-charged track, Lovato sings: “We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying. While you line your pockets deep Commander in Chief

How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

The track prompted a wide array of response from fans, with some suggesting that her political stance could “ruin” Lovato’s career.

“WORST song she’s ever done. Using her platform to try to manipulate the minds of young voters,” one detractor wrote on Instagram.

Responding to her critics on social media earlier this week, Lovato wrote: “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that.

“I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day.”

Lovato also included a link to a link to I Will Vote , encouraging fans to register ahead of November’s ballot.

Other major names have also encouraged their fans and followers to vote in the upcoming US election, including Billie Eilish, Madonna, Ariana Grande, David Byrne and Spike Lee, Portugal. The Man and Cardi B.