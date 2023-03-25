Demi Lovato reimagines ‘Heart Attack’ as a rock song for its 10th anniversary

Demi Lovato has released a rock reworking of ‘Heart Attack’ to mark its tenth anniversary.

Lovato had previously played a rock version of her 2013 song on tour in support of their recent album ‘Holy Fvck’, but has now released a studio version with re-recorded vocals and fresh production provided by Warren “Oak” Felder and Mitch Allan, who produced the original song.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music. This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me,” said Lovato of the new rock version of the song.

Check out the rock version of ‘Heart Attack’ and its new lyric video below:

Lovato also recently released their first new song, ‘Still Alive’, since ‘Holy Fvck’ came out in August 2022. She co-wrote the track with Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda for the Scream 6 soundtrack – check it out here.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe,” Lovato said in a press release of the song. “I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honour to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

Back in January, the UK Advertising Standards Authority banned posters featuring the ‘Holy Fvck’ artwork in part because it was “likely to cause offence to Christians”.

ASA has upheld complaints that the advertisement would cause “serious or widespread offence” and that it was “irresponsibly placed where children could see it”.

The singer has also said she is planning on quitting touring when the ‘Holy Fvck’ cycle comes to an end, citing their ongoing complications with an unspecified illness.