Demi Lovato shares ‘Still Alive’ from ‘Scream 6’ soundtrack

Demi Lovato has shared ‘Still Alive’, the song she co-wrote with Mike Shinoda for the Scream 6 soundtrack – check out the video below.

‘Still Alive’ is the first track Lovato has released since 2022’s pop-punk album ‘Holy Fvck’. The track was co-written and produced by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, who also makes a cameo in the official video.

The accompanying music video sees Lovato and her friends attend what they believe is a screening of Scream 6 but a masked killer soon turns up and starts causing trouble. Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas also makes a cameo.

“Honoured to have a little cameo in this amazing new Demi Lovato video for one of my all time favourite movie franchises,” said Charnas. “This song slays, she is such a bad ass.”

Check out ‘Still Alive’ below:

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe,” Lovato said in a press release. “I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honour to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise.”

As well as working with Lovato on ‘Still Alive’, Shinoda is set to release a brand new solo song as part of the Scream 6 soundtrack. “Up until this year, I’ve been doing a lot of writing and producing for other people. And I recently kind of got the bug to do it for myself again,” he revealed in a recent interview.

“I do have a new song that’s gonna be in the movie Scream. What happened is they had reached out about: ‘Will you help us with music for the movie?’ And in the conversation I played them something and they were like, ‘Oh my god, can we use that?’”

Scream 6 is due for release March 10. A synopsis reads: “Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.”

The new film sees Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, picking up where the 2022 reboot left off. Hayden Panettiere is also set to return to the franchise for the first time since 2011’s Scream 4.