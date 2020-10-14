Demi Lovato takes aim at Trump in new song ‘Commander in Chief’

Demi Lovato has launched a scathing attack at US President Donald Trump in her new track, ‘Commander In Chief’.

Teaming up with Finneas to co-write the song, Lovato calls out Trump’s racial injustice, management of the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Her lyrics criticise the president repeatedly and honestly, Lovato singing “If you mess with things selfishly they’re bound to come undone”, “You can’t get enough of shutting down systems for personal gain”, and “We’re in a state of crisis… while you line your pockets deep“.

The melodies are sparse, shrouded by Lovato’s clean vocals, building to include more instruments and backed in the latter half by a gentle gospel chorus.

Listen to the track below:

Tying into the song’s release, Lovato took to Twitter and Instagram to encourage people to vote.

“I’m calling on all of you,” she said, “please join me in voting for this year’s election.”

Lovato added that a music video would drop tomorrow (October 15), finishing her socials posts with a link to I Will Vote.

Won’t give up, stand our ground… We’ll be in the streets while you’re #CommanderInChief. Video dropping tomorrow. 🖤https://t.co/ys7qrvUvoC pic.twitter.com/txzppHPVIt — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 14, 2020

Other major names have also encouraged their fans and followers to vote in the upcoming US election, including Billie Eilish, Madonna, Ariana Grande, David Byrne and Spike Lee, Portugal. The Man and Cardi B.