Listen to Demob Happy’s “inter-dimensional” new single ‘Sympathy Boy’

Demob Happy have shared a new track called ‘Sympathy Boy’ – you can listen to it below.

Premiering on Jack Saunders’ BBC Radio 1 show last night (July 6), the synthy song was produced and recorded by the band’s frontman Matthew Marcantonio. It was mastered at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Speaking to DIY, Marcantonio described the single as “hypnotic, bittersweet, maybe inter-dimensional too” while also giving an update on Demob Happy’s upcoming third album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Holy Doom’.

Advertisement

“It has been ready – gestating, growing and germinating – for a little while now,” he said. “But because of the last year, and the foundation having been ripped from the music industry, we’ve been stuck in a kind of limbo, neither coming nor going really, constantly at the whim of other people’s plans.

“But it’s sounding wonderful, and is, quite frankly, the best stuff we’ve ever done.”

‘Sympathy Boy’ comes ahead of Demob Happy opening the main stage at next month’s Reading & Leeds festivals, where they’ll perform alongside Sam Fender, Sports Team and headliners Catfish & The Bottlemen.

SYMPATHY BOY – New Single – Broadcasting NOW on all good streaming services – https://t.co/Bfdo3Hw1q3 Written by Demob Happy.

Produced and Recorded by Matthew Marcantonio.

Mixed by Dom Craik.

Mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road pic.twitter.com/MHHCjiuHpu — Demob Happy (@DemobHappy) July 7, 2021

The group will also embark on a UK headline tour, with shows scheduled for Oxford, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, London, Brighton and other cities throughout August and September – find tickets here.

Advertisement

Demob Happy’s London performance (Scala on September 9) will mark their biggest headline show to date. “It’s gonna be special. Our last London show at The Garage was pure electricity + one of the most joyous, insane gigs we’ve done. Lets fuckin top it,” the band wrote on Twitter.

Demob Happy will play:

2021

AUGUST

25 – Cavern, Exeter

26 – Thekla, Bristol

27 – Reading Festival

28 – Leeds Festival

31 – O2 Academy, Oxford

SEPTEMBER

01 – Club Academy, Manchester

02 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

03 – Newcastle, Northumbria Uni

04 – Broadcast, Glasgow

06 – Bodega, Nottingham

07 – O2 Institute 3, Birmingham

09 – Scala, London

10 – Patterns, Brighton

11 – Patterns, Brighton