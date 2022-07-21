Watch Denzel Curry perform ‘Walkin’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Denzel Curry performed his recent single ‘Walkin’ during an appearance on US TV last night (July 20) – check out the video below.

The Florida-born rapper served as the musical guest on yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of his latest album ‘MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE’, which came out in March.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce the Cold Blooded Soul Band,” Curry said at the start of the performance. “And I go by the name of Denzel Curry. And I know sometimes… that life gets hard sometimes.

Advertisement

“But I wanna tell everybody in this crowd right now and everybody that’s watching at home, I just need y’all to listen to me and know…”

Watch Curry play ‘Walkin’ on Fallon here:

Curry appeared as the cover star for last week’s NME Big Read feature, where he talked about his latest record, future plans and more.

At one point in the conversation, he revealed that some fans have been asking him to make a punk album – an idea he is not keen on.

“I got a lot of praise for [my cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Bulls On Parade’] and some people are even asking me to make a punk album, and I’m just not with that,” he explained. “Not now; hell no! A punk album? Fuck no!”

Advertisement

Curry did, however, tell NME that he is a huge fan of Pantera.

In a five-star review, NME described Curry’s ‘MELT MY EYEZ…’ as “the rapper’s most experimental work since his 2018 breakthrough double album ‘TA13OO'” that “transports you back to the genre’s golden years”.