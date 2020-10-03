Denzel Curry shares furious protest song ‘Live From The Abyss’

Denzel Curry has released a Bandcamp-exclusive single, ‘Live From The Abyss’.

The track is a furious diatribe on the social and political climate of 2020, sampling a news broadcast on the June Minneapolis protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and clocking in at just under two minutes long.

“I don’t fuck with my president/ Tried to block all Mexicans/ If he hear this message/ Please don’t send swat to my residence,” Curry raps on the track.

All net proceeds from the digital single until the end of October 2020 will be donated to Dream Defenders, a youth body organising against police brutality, prisons, deportation and war. Listen to ‘Live From The Abyss’ below.

<a href="https://denzelcurrymusic.bandcamp.com/track/live-from-the-abyss">Live From The Abyss by Denzel Curry</a>

Curry has been prolific this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. In February, he released the Kenny Beats collaborative album ‘Unlocked’. A follow-up instrumental album was uploaded to streaming services in early May. A 48-page comic book adaptation of the album featuring all-original illustrations by Los Angeles-based production company Psycho Films was released in June.

Curry has since released ‘IM JUST SAYIN THO’, featuring Atlanta-based rapper Tommy Swisher, and featured on Yungblud‘s ‘Lemonade’, a remix of JPEGMAFIA’s ‘BALD!’and on ZillaKami and SosMula’s track, ‘Draino’.

Curry’s last studio album, ‘Zuu’, was released in May 2019. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “the soundtrack of summer”, with the rapper “ready to take his place in the pantheon of greats”.