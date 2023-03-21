Depeche Mode are teasing an Asia and Australia tour

Depeche Mode could possibly announce a tour of Asia and Australia in support of their upcoming album ‘Memento Mori’, due out on March 24.

While a tour of Asia and Australia have yet to be confirmed, frontman Dave Gahan said in an interview with Italian blog Pierluigi Piccini that the band are eyeing “a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia”.

When asked what the band has planned in the coming future, Gahan said: “For now I know we have this massive record ahead of us and an ongoing tour, including a series of as-yet-unannounced dates in Asia and Australia, through spring 2024”.

It is currently unclear when these dates will be announced or which cities and countries will be involved in the tour.

Depeche Mode are set to kick off their extensive ‘Memento Mori’ tour on March 23 in Sacramento, California. The tour will see them tour North America through mid April before a length run across the same region from September until December.

‘Memento Mori’ follows on from the duo’s 2017 album ‘Spirit’, and is their first record since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May 2022. The group shared a new single called ‘Ghosts Again’ last month.

During an interview with NME last October, frontman Gahan explained that he was initially hesitant about making a new Depeche Mode album.

“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he said. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”