Depeche Mode share new single ‘Ghosts Again’ and details of new album ‘Memento Mori’

Depeche Mode have returned with dramatic new single ‘Ghosts Again’, as well as announcing details of their long-awaited new album ‘Memento Mori’. Check out the video, artwork and tracklist below.

Due for release on March 24, the synth-pop legends’ 15th studio album ‘Memento Mori’ comes previewed by ‘Ghosts Again’ and its video by their legendary longtime visual collaborator Anton Corbijn.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” said frontman Dave Gahan of the song, with bandmate and Martin Gore adding: “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

With lyrics detailing a mood of “wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry”, ‘Ghosts Again’ speaks to the themes of life after death that drive the new album – which have become all the more prevalent after the passing of bandmate Andy Fletcher last year.

Speaking to NME, Gahan noted that although work on ‘Memento Mori’ started before Fletcher’s death, the latter did not record any material for it.

“He never got to hear any of it, which is really sad to me because there are songs on this record where I know he’d be like, ‘This is the best thing we’ve had in years.’ I can hear his voice,” he said. “I can also hear him saying, ‘Does every song have to be about death?!’”

Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, ‘Memento Mori’ will be released on March 24 on double vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital. Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order it here.

‘My Cosmos Is Mine’

‘Wagging Tongue’

‘Ghosts Again’

‘Don’t Say You Love Me’

‘My Favourite Stranger’

‘Soul With Me’

‘Caroline’s Monkey’

‘Before We Drown’

‘People Are Good’

‘Always You’

‘Never Let Me Go’

‘Speak To Me’

‘Memento Mori’ was first announced last October alongside details of an extensive world tour – you can check out the full dates and purchase any remaining tickets here.

This week also saw the band reveal details of the support acts set to join them on the North American leg of the tour, which kicks off next month.

Recently, the band’s classic single ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ enjoyed a 220 per cent streaming boost, following its inclusion in the hit HBO series The Last Of Us.