Depeche Mode share new Berlin-based teaser for upcoming announcement

Depeche Mode have shared a new teaser for their upcoming announcement, due next week (October 4).

Earlier this week (September 27), the band posted a photo of a studio on Instagram with the date 4.10.22, next Tuesday.

A further video has now been shared ahead of the announcement, confirming a time for the announcement (1pm CET, 12pm BST) and the word: “BERLIN.”

“Join us virtually,” the band wrote.

No further details on what the announcement will be have been shared at this stage, but “more info soon” is promised by the new post.

The announcement will come after singer Dave Gahan and the band’s main songwriter Martin Gore were recently pictured in the studio working on new music. “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose,” they wrote at the time.

See the new Berlin-based teaser for Tuesday’s announcement below.

The band’s new announcement will arrive after founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher died earlier this year aged 60.

Fletcher was a member of the band for more than four decades since the release of their debut album ‘Speak & Spell’ in 1981. That album included chart-topping hits including ‘Dreaming Of Me’, ‘New Life’ and ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. Depeche Mode had their first international hit in 1984 with ‘People Are People’.

Speaking about the future of Depeche Mode to NME last year prior to Fletcher’s death, Gahan hinted that the band would get back in the studio in 2022.

He said: “There’s a tonne of stuff that we’ve done with Depeche Mode that I’m really proud of. I think that’s come with time and age. Martin put out a record last year which I really liked. I actually bought a copy because it wouldn’t feel right otherwise.

“I know he’s been pottering away in his studio as well, so I guess at some point next year we’ll get together. Hopefully at least to just have a chat about what we both feel like we could move forward with.”