Dermott Kennedy, Zack Tabuldo, Zild and more announced for Manila UMUSIC Fanverse festival

Universal Music Philippines has revealed the lineup for its three-day-long UMUSIC Fanverse festival later this month.
The UK’s Bonny Bailey, Irish singer Dermott Kennedy, Blaster Silonga, Zack Tabuldo, Zild, Singaporean singer-songwriter lullaboy and Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii are among the acts announced for the festival, which will be held at Hall 6 of The Podium mall in Mandulong, Metro Manila this October 21 to 23. Each day will feature an entirely different lineup of artists performing, with prerecorded performances by New Hope Club, Yungblud, The Sundown and more scheduled.
Tickets for the festival are now available via the Universal Music Philippines website. Tickets for each day of the festival are sold at PHP1,990, with no option available for multi-day passes. Each ticket purchase will include an exclusive t-shirt, sticker set, poster, pin and a holographic tote bag alongside other freebies.
Parts of the UMUSIC Fanverse festival will be livestreamed for free on Universal Music Philippines’ official social media channels. The label has not indicated which performances will be included in the livestreamed portions of the festival as of the time of writing.
Zack Tabudlo recently released his three-part music video series revolving around his 2021 single ‘Pano’. The Dominic Bekaert-directed series was released in its entirety last week, and sees Tabudlo pining after a heartbroken friend in silence as she deals with the fallout of her previous relationship.
Tabudlo released his fifth single of the year, ‘Pero’, in September. The track followed the singles ‘Yakap’, ‘Anghel’, ‘As You Are’ and ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’.
IV Of Spades frontman Zild Benitez is set to launch his new solo album ‘Medisina’ on October 29. Zild has released the tracks ‘Duwag’ and ‘Isang Anghel’ from the album in the lead up to its release.
The full lineup for UMUSIC Fanverse festival is:
October 21:
Morissette
Bonnie Bailey
Brigiding
Corazon Filipinas
Eva Le Queen
Lady Morgana
Marina Summers
Minty Fresh
Precious Paula Nicole
Prince
Turing
Viñas Deluxe
Chen
Cydel
Dom Guyot
Isang
J-Nine
R Rules
October 22:
Darren
Dermot Kennedy
BLASTER
8 Ballin’
Alex Diaz
BOU
Calle Onse
Cheats
Cydel
Daniel Paringit
dia maté
Elha
Fateeha
Isang
Jeiven
Jenzen Guino
JMara
Justin Vasquez
Kakie
Kyle Echari
lullaboy
Martti Franca
Nica del Rosario
No Lore
Penelope
Telly
Tommie King
Yonnyboii
Zephanie
October 23:
Zack Tabudlo
Juan Karlos
Zild
December Avenue
CHNDTR
Dionela
Elise Huang
Fern.
Kindred
GABRIEL
Hey June!
huhsmile
Jano
MC Einstein
One Click Straight
Over October
Tiara Andini
Unit 406
VVS Collective
Prerecorded performances:
New Hope Club
Yungblud
The Sundown
Southernwade
Jazelle
Travis Atreyo
Sepia Times