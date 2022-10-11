Dermott Kennedy, Zack Tabuldo, Zild and more announced for Manila UMUSIC Fanverse festival

Universal Music Philippines has revealed the lineup for its three-day-long UMUSIC Fanverse festival later this month.

The UK’s Bonny Bailey, Irish singer Dermott Kennedy, Blaster Silonga, Zack Tabuldo, Zild, Singaporean singer-songwriter lullaboy and Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii are among the acts announced for the festival, which will be held at Hall 6 of The Podium mall in Mandulong, Metro Manila this October 21 to 23. Each day will feature an entirely different lineup of artists performing, with prerecorded performances by New Hope Club, Yungblud, The Sundown and more scheduled.

Tickets for the festival are now available via the Universal Music Philippines website. Tickets for each day of the festival are sold at PHP1,990, with no option available for multi-day passes. Each ticket purchase will include an exclusive t-shirt, sticker set, poster, pin and a holographic tote bag alongside other freebies.

Get your tickets here.

Meteor shower? No, just your favorite stars coming together at the biggest superfan music fest in the Philippines this year. 🌠💫✨🤩 #UMUSICFanVerse2022 Get the full music festival experience on Oct 21-23 and the 2022 FanVerse merchandise at https://t.co/afXG3P1tNb pic.twitter.com/IXjdV17nIc — UMUSIC Philippines (@UMUSICPH) October 9, 2022

Parts of the UMUSIC Fanverse festival will be livestreamed for free on Universal Music Philippines’ official social media channels. The label has not indicated which performances will be included in the livestreamed portions of the festival as of the time of writing.

Zack Tabudlo recently released his three-part music video series revolving around his 2021 single ‘Pano’. The Dominic Bekaert-directed series was released in its entirety last week, and sees Tabudlo pining after a heartbroken friend in silence as she deals with the fallout of her previous relationship.

Tabudlo released his fifth single of the year, ‘Pero’, in September. The track followed the singles ‘Yakap’, ‘Anghel’, ‘As You Are’ and ‘Asan Ka Na Ba’.

IV Of Spades frontman Zild Benitez is set to launch his new solo album ‘Medisina’ on October 29. Zild has released the tracks ‘Duwag’ and ‘Isang Anghel’ from the album in the lead up to its release.

The full lineup for UMUSIC Fanverse festival is:

October 21:

Morissette

Bonnie Bailey

Brigiding

Corazon Filipinas

Eva Le Queen

Lady Morgana

Marina Summers

Minty Fresh

Precious Paula Nicole

Prince

Turing

Viñas Deluxe

Chen

Cydel

Dom Guyot

Isang

J-Nine

R Rules

October 22:

Darren

Dermot Kennedy

BLASTER

8 Ballin’

Alex Diaz

BOU

Calle Onse

Cheats

Cydel

Daniel Paringit

dia maté

Elha

Fateeha

Isang

Jeiven

Jenzen Guino

JMara

Justin Vasquez

Kakie

Kyle Echari

lullaboy

Martti Franca

Nica del Rosario

No Lore

Penelope

Telly

Tommie King

Yonnyboii

Zephanie

October 23:

Zack Tabudlo

Juan Karlos

Zild

December Avenue

CHNDTR

Dionela

Elise Huang

Fern.

Kindred

GABRIEL

Hey June!

huhsmile

Jano

MC Einstein

One Click Straight

Over October

Tiara Andini

Unit 406

VVS Collective

Prerecorded performances:

New Hope Club

Yungblud

The Sundown

Southernwade

Jazelle

Travis Atreyo

Sepia Times