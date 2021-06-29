Descendents release third taster from original-lineup album, ‘Like The Way I Know’

Descendents have shared another new track from their upcoming album ‘9th And Walnut’, set for release on July 23.

‘Like The Way I Know’ follows the release of ‘Baby Doncha Know’ in early May and ‘Nightage’ a month later. Drummer and founding member Bill Stevenson explained in a press statement that ‘Like The Way I Know’ was “one of the very first Descendents songs”.

“[It was] written in 1977 by [founding member] David Nolte, about how living in Hermosa Beach made him feel like a freak,” said Stephenson.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Like The Way I Know’ below:

As announced in May 2021, ‘9th And Walnut’ will finally unearth a project that began in 2002. Having undergone multiple line-up changes since forming in 1977, the band’s first established line-up reunited to record their earliest-known material. The project was completed last year, with vocalist Milo Aukerman recording new vocals from his home.

The current line-up of Descendents – Aukerman, Stephenson, guitarist Stephen Edgerton and bassist Karl Alvarez – are set to return to the stage next month on a North American tour with Rise Against. The band will also play a string of headlining dates in August, followed by an appearance at the three-day Punk Rock Bowling Festival in September.