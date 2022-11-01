NewsMusic News

Desiigner says he’s quitting rap over Takeoff’s death

The star mourned for the Migos rapper in an Instagram live

By Rhian Daly
Desiigner and Migos’ Takeoff CREDIT: Getty Images

Desiigner has said he’s quitting rap over Migos rapper Takeoff’s death in an emotional Instagram Live earlier today (November 1).

The Migos star, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of this morning.

Desiigner went live on Instagram after the news broke, crying and emotional. “Yo, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” he said to the camera. “I can’t live like this no more.”

In another part of the livestream, the rapper asked: “Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we do this? Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done.

“Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over.”

He also posted on his Instagram Story a black screen with the words “I’m done rap” alongside the fingers crossed and prayer hands emojis.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Desiigner/Instagram

In their most recent update on the shooting, Houston Police Department confirmed that a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck was pronounced dead by officers at the scene. They added that they are “not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences”.

HPD did, however, confirm that Takeoff and his fellow Migos member Quavo were in attendance at the alley at the time of the shooting.

Last month, Takeoff shared a new album in collaboration with Quavo, titled ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’. Outside of his work with Migos, it followed his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’, which was released in November 2018.

