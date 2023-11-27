Destiny’s Child reunite at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ film premiere

Destiny’s Child reunited at the premiere for Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’ tour concert film this weekend.

Beyoncé’s former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – as well as LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, who both left the group in 2000 – attended the premiere for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday (November 25).

Beyoncé dropped the latest trailer for her film last week ahead of its worldwide cinema release on December 1.

“The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD!” Rowland posted on Instagram Sunday (November 26). “Truly inspired! I’m so proud of you BB!”

Williams took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the concert film, describing it as “awesome” and “amazing” in a video message. “Every time she shows the world something, she just continues to show a new level of how hard she works, and still balances her personal life, being a wife, mother, sister, a friend, a daughter, she does it all.”

She continued: “She does everything with so much excellence and doesn’t take ‘no’ for an answer, especially when she knows it can be done.”

“I will never forget hearing her say, ‘If I had a dream about it, that means it can happen’,” she said. “She always believes it can be done, and it can.”

Luckett wrote in her own post that Beyoncé “put her heart into this movie”, adding: “I danced, sang, cried & laughed in that theater the same way I did at the show. This woman is AMAZING. Please support this film. It captures the true artistry, the loving wife & mom, the director , the visionary & ICON that she is. I will go as far to say she’s an athlete at this point after watching the film. It is a true honor to witness & be a part of her beautiful journey.”

Beyoncé reportedly entered the theatre just before the lights went down for the screening alongside husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

The star will also hold a London premiere of her new film on Thursday (November 30).

Other stars who attended the Los Angeles premiere included Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét Lizzo, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

The previous two trailers for the film focused on Beyoncé’s creative vision for the tour and standing out in a male-dominated industry, while the latest also touches on her role as a mother. In a voiceover, she states: “Time is my biggest obstacle. It’s impossible to not realise how fast it’s going when you are looking through the eyes of your children.”

Beyoncé recently attended the premiere of Taylor Swift’s own concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.