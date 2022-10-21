Details announced for Epik High’s Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Manila tour dates

Epik High have revealed the details for their upcoming tour dates in Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines this November and December.

The trio will perform in Manila’s New Frontier Theatre this November 3, with tickets set to go on sale this October 28 via TicketNet at 12pm local time. General admission and Balcony tickets will cost PHP5,600, with Loge and early entry tickets available at PHP6,900. A limited VIP package is also available at PHP10,500, though no details on the package’s benefits have been shared.

The Kuala Lumpur tour date will be held at the Zepp KL concert hall on December 2, with tickets set to go on sale on October 28 at 12pm local time. Tickets will be available via BookMyShow starting at MYR398, rising to MYR498 for premium seating and early entry. A limited VIP package will be offered at MYR798, though no details have been shared.

Epik High will then visit Taipei’s Zepp New Taipei on December 4. Tickets go on sale on November 13 at 11.28am local time via KKTix starting at TWD3,000 for standard seating. A limited VIP package will also be offered at TWD5,300.

Two more dates for ‘Chapter 2’ of the trio’s ‘Epik High Is Here’ tour have yet to be announced. ‘Chapter 1’ of the tour saw Epik High performing in five cities in Asia and Australia, kicking off in Singapore in July with subsequent dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok and Jakarta. The hip-hop group also held a sold-out American tour earlier this year which also included a stop at Coachella.

Epik High are set to perform in the Philippines this October 29 as part of the Hallyuween lineup, which also features CL, PENTAGON and P-pop group BGYO.

They released their 10th studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ earlier this year in February. In a glowing a five-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly praised the effort as “an album that should be remembered for a long time to come”, praising the group’s creativity and penchant for sharp self-introspection in a record that “broadly and precisely encapsulates the Epik High story so far”.