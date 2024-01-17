Details emerge of Burial’s new record on XL Recordings

More details have emerged about Burial‘s forthcoming new release on XL Recordings.

Earlier this month, XL Recordings hinted that a new release from the enigmatic producer was on the horizon.

The teaser arrived in the form of a 14-second snippet of music which appeared to be a new track from the South London artist.

Following speculation about the new release, a 12” vinyl from Burial on XL Recordings appears to have been confirmed for a February release.

A listing on Phonica Records appeared this week for a “very limited white label copies” of ‘Dreamfear’, featuring the title track and a B-side titled ‘The Boy Who Never Turned Up’.

The record was limited to one per customer, and is already out of stock. ‘Dreamfear’ is expected to be released on February 9, 2024.

The new tracks look set to mark the electronic artist’s first solo release with the label, following a string of releases outside Kode9’s Hyperdub label, where he’d been releasing music for nearly two decades.

Burial’s most recent work arrived last summer with Kode9 when the pair dropped ‘Infirmary/Unknown Summer’.

Before that, Burial released an EP titled ‘ANTIDAWN’. In a four-star review NME said the project left listeners “immersed in an open-world of ambience; across its five meandering tracks, faint vocal snippets are laid over a static near-silence”.

In 2022, Four Tet gave two of his past collaborations with Burial, ‘Nova’ and ‘Moth’, their first digital release.

The tracks were both originally released as part of limited edition vinyl records and had never been made available online.

It arrived after Burial worked with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Four Tet for the collaborative track ‘Her Revolution’, which was released via XL back in 2020.