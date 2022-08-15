Details for Clinton Kane’s Asia world tour dates in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand announced

Details for Australia-based, Norwegian-Filipino singer-songwriter Clinton Kane‘s upcoming world tour dates in Southeast Asia have been announced.

The Southeast Asia leg will begin with the Kuala Lumpur date at Zepp KL on November 27, and concludes in Singapore at The Theatre at Mediacorp on December 6. A series of dates in Australia and New Zealand will follow, including stops in Melbourne, Auckland, and Fremantle, his hometown.

Ticketing details have been announced for all Southeast Asian tour dates. Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur tour date are available at MYR258 for standing room tickets, with MYR1192 VIP box seating package for four also on offer. Ticket buyers will also have the opportunity to purchase a meet and greet package upgrade that includes early entry into the venue, a personal selfie with Kane and exclusive VIP merchandise as well as a meet and greet plus soundcheck package, though prices have not been disclosed at this time.

Tickets for Singapore are available at TicketMaster and all SingPost outlets for SGD128 for CAT 1, SGD108 for CAT 2, SGD88 for CAT 3 and SGD108, not inclusive of booking fee. Each buyer will be limited to six tickets.

Tickets for Kane’s Lido Hall tour date in Thailand are available at Thai Ticket Major at THB2,200 for general admission tickets, THB3,500 for a meet and greet package that includes early entry into the venue, a personal selfie with Kane and exclusive VIP merchandise, and THB4,500 for a meet and greet plus soundcheck package.

Tickets for Kane’s the Philippines concert are now available at PHP4,500 for the VIP area closest to the stage, PHP3,700 for the VIP 2 situated near the tech booth, PHP3,950 for the Loge area behind VIP 2, and PHP2,800 and PHP1,500 for the balcony. Ticket buyers will also have the opportunity to purchase the meet and greet package upgrade or a meet and greet plus soundcheck package, though prices have not been disclosed at this time.

Kane’s world tour comes in support of his new album ‘Maybe Someday It’ll All Be OK’, which was released on July 22. The album features nine tracks, and includes his breakout singles ‘Chicken Tendies’ and ‘I Guess I’m In Love’.

The dates for Clinton Kane’s Asia tour are:

NOVEMBER

27 – Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

29 – Lido Connect, Bangkok, Thailand

DECEMBER

1 – Duo Music Exchange, Tokyo, Japan

3 – New Frontier Theater, Manila, Philippines

6 – The Theatre at Mediacorp, Singapore