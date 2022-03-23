Devo donating one month’s licensing revenue to Ukraine relief efforts

Devo will donate all licensing revenue from their back catalogue made throughout the month of April to assist relief efforts in Ukraine.

The new wave pioneers will distribute the funds, along with their own personal contributions, between two organisations. The first, Music Saves UA, is a non-profit fundraising project “created to provide immediate humanitarian help to those who need it most right now in Ukraine”.

Funds raised will also go to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation that provides meals to those who need it in times of crisis founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010.

“Vladimir Putin’s rape of a sovereign nation, Ukraine, whose citizens are committed to democratic rule of law should not and cannot stand in the 21st Century,” the band’s Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale commented in a statement.

“We invite our rights holder partners in masters and publishing matters to join us in doing the same. Further we encourage all successful recording artists to do something similar to help make this gesture reach critical mass.”

Devo are one of many acts who’ve raised funds for the people of Ukraine as the country continues to resist an aggressive invasion by Russia. The likes of Arcade Fire and Franz Ferdinand have performed benefit concerts this month, while Nile Rodgers and Chic, Manic Street Preachers and more will perform as part of the Concert for Ukraine fundraiser event next Tuesday (March 29).

In other Devo news, the band were announced as nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 Class last month, alongside the likes of Eminem, Kate Bush, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Judas Priest and more.