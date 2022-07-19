Dewa 19 add second concert in Kuala Lumpur for 30th anniversary tour after tickets sell out in an hour

Veteran Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 have announced an additional night for their upcoming 30th anniversary concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dewa 19 will now play an additional night on September 9, the day before the original concert date on September 10, after tickets to the first show sold out within an hour of release.

According to a New Straits Times report, tickets for the September 10 concert went on sale at 11am on July 18 only to sell out an hour later, prompting Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani to post an announcement on the band’s Instagram page shortly after proclaiming, “Gokil Malaysia! In one hour tickets were sold out. We are very elated by the support of Malaysian Baladewa and Baladewi, especially in Kuala Lumpur.”

“So, to reciprocate your support Dewa 19 will add another night for all of you.”

Tickets are available here.

Ahmad Dhani also added that Malaysia would be the only location where the band would be holding two special shows. Dewa 19 are currently on their 30-city 30 Years of Dewa 19 anniversary tour, where they will play 30 songs at each show in keeping with the 30th-anniversary theme of the tour.

The band are touring with four vocalists for the first time, as previous vocalists Ari Lasso, Once Mekel and Virzha will be taking part alongside current lead singer Marcello Tahitoe, who was confirmed as the band’s new vocalist in March this year. Ari Lasso, Once Mekel and Virzha will appear at the Kuala Lumpur concert dates, though it has not been confirmed if the three vocalists will be present at other tour dates outside of Indonesia, with a planned show in Singapore yet to be announced.

Dewa 19 released a new single in early April titled ‘Juliette’, their first original track in 12 years and Tahitoe’s recorded debut. The band also released new recordings of their hits ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’ featuring singer-songwriter Yura Yunita back in July 2021 as part of a series of releases leading up to Dewa 19’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

in June 2021, Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas released his own covers of Dewa 19’s ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Pupus’. Dewa 19 also in turn released an official cover of Pamungkas’ ‘To The Bone’.