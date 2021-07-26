Dewa 19 recruit Yura Yunita for new renditions of ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’

Iconic Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 have enlisted singer-songwriter Yura Yunita to sing on new recordings of their hits ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’.

The two reworked singles were released on streaming platforms on Friday (July 23). Per a press release, Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani personally invited Yunita to his house to record the songs.

A live performance of the two revamped singles was uploaded onto YouTube on Saturday (July 24), and features Yunita taking centre stage as vocalist while an orchestra plays around her. Watch it below.

Advertisement

Besides Yunita’s own flair, the two re-recorded singles also feature new orchestral arrangements composed by Dhani. “Many people have covered [these songs], but Yura Yunita managed to sing this song with her own unique way of singing, different from others,” said Dhani.

The two songs are expected to be part of a series of releases planned leading up to Dewa 19’s anniversary celebrations next year, when the band will turn 30.

Yunita is a longtime fan of Dewa 19, revealing that ‘Kangen’ – which was released in 1992, prior to her birth – has long been one of her favourite songs.

“I really idolised and grew up with the musical genius of Dewa 19 since I was in elementary school. And now, the official songs ‘Kangen’ and ‘Risalah Hati’ are sung by me,” Yunita said of the collaboration.

Advertisement

Stream the re-recorded versions of ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’ below.

Late last month, Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas released his own covers of Dewa 19’s ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Pupus’. Dewa 19 also in turn released an official cover of Pamungkas’ ‘To The Bone’.

Yura Yunita, on the other hand, has released two singles this year: ‘Tenang’ in April, and ‘Mulai Langkahmu’ in June.