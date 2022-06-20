Dewa 19 announce six new dates for 30th anniversary tour

Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 have announced six new dates for their ongoing 30th anniversary tour.

The band have also confirmed that former bandmates Once Mekel and Ari Lasso will join them on tour for selected shows alongside new vocalist Marcello Tahitoe and former vocalist Virzha.

The six new dates, announced Sunday (June 19), will take the band to Semarang, Malang, Lampung, Banjarmasin, Manado and Surabaya. Check out the current list of tour dates below.

Dewa 19 kicked off the first leg of their 30th anniversary tour in May and have performed three shows so far. They are next slated to perform in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on June 25.

Tickets to Dewa 19’s 30th anniversary tour can be purchased here. Several tickets to the first leg of Dewa 19’s tour are also available in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Find out more here.

Frontman Ahmad Dhani previously announced in October that the tour will take the band beyond their native Indonesia, with planned shows in Singapore and Malaysia, although those dates have yet to be confirmed.

Dewa 19 released a new single in early April titled ‘Juliette’, their first original track in 12 years and Tahitoe’s recorded debut. Tahitoe was announced as the band’s new vocalist in March this year.

Dewa 19’s upcoming ’30 years of Dewa 19′ tour dates are:

June 25 – Samarinda Concert Hall – Samarinda

July 02 – Marina Convention Center – Semarang (NEW) – with Once Mekel

July 06 – Celebes Convention Center – Makassar

July 16 – Umm Dome – Malang (NEW) – with Once Mekel

July 23 – Graha Wangsa – Lampung (NEW) – with Once Mekel

July 31 – Gedung Sultan Suransyah – Banjarmasin (NEW) – with Once Mekel

August 13 – Novotel Manado Convention – Manado (NEW) – with Ari Lasso

September 3 – Grand City Convention – Surabaya (NEW) – with Once Mekel