Dewa 19’s anniversary concert in Jakarta postponed to February 2023

Veteran Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 have announced the postponement of the Jakarta leg of their 30th anniversary tour yesterday, November 2.

In an Instagram post, the band shared that the concert, originally scheduled for November 12, will be postponed to February 4, 2023 following “unforeseen circumstances.” All ticket categories will still be valid for the February show. Options for refunds will be made available starting November 7.

The band kicked off their tour in May of this year, with various stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. They announced 30 initial dates in line with the 30th anniversary theme, but released additional dates in Kuala Lumpur and several Indonesian cities. Tickets are sold as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) via Web3 website, TicketNFT.

Earlier this year, the band’s first single in 12 years, ‘Juliette,’ was nominated for Best Rock Duo/Group/Collaboration in the 25th Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards. They conceded the award to Voice of Baceprot’s ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music.’ In a press release shared with NME earlier this year, the band teased that ‘Juliette’ is a peek into the group’s upcoming releases.