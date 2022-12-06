Dewa 19 announces lineup for ‘A Night At The Orchestra Episode 2’ concert inspired by Queen

Indonesian veteran rockers Dewa 19 have announced the final lineup for their ‘A Night At The Orchestra Episode 2’ concert where attendees will be required to don formal wear.

The concert, which is titled in tribute of Queen’s ‘Night At The Opera’, will also feature performances by former Dewa 19 vocalists Virzha, Once Mekel and Ari Lasso, as well as an appearance by Indonesian diva Reza Artamevia. Current Dewa 19 vocalist Marcello Tahitoe will also perform a solo set.

Dewa 19’s ‘Night At The Orchestra Episode 2’ concert is set to be held at the Jakarta International Velodrome this December 10. Tickets are now available via Tiket.com ranging from IDR1,000,000 to IDR2,000,000.

The Jakarta leg of Dewa 19’s 30th anniversary tour was recently postponed from its original date of November 12 to February 4, 2023 following “unforeseen circumstances.” All tickets purchased for the original show remain valid, with refunds issued to those dissatisfied with the change.

The band kicked off their tour in May of this year, with various stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. They announced 30 initial dates in line with the 30th anniversary theme, but released additional dates in Kuala Lumpur and several Indonesian cities.

Earlier this year, the band released their first single in 12 years, ‘Juliette’, featuring new vocalist Tahitoe making his recorded debut with Dewa 19. A press release at the time promised that the track would kick off a string of releases for Dewa 19, and the band have since released three singles with Virzha titled ‘Risalah Hati’, ‘Lagu Cinta’ and ‘Selamat Page’, and a fourth single featuring both Virzha and Tahitoe titled ‘Still I’m Sure We’ll Love Again’.

Their most recent previous release came in the form of 2012’s ‘Bukan Cinta Manusia Biasa’.

The band – which consists of frontman and lead composer Ahmad Dhani, Andra Ramadhan, Yuke Sampurna and Agung Yudha apart from Ello – previously released new recordings of their hits ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’ featuring singer-songwriter Yura Yunita in July 2021