Dewa 19’s Andra Ramadan releases new single ‘You’re Not Alone’ as an NFT

Indonesian songwriter and Dewa 19 lead guitarist Andra Ramadhan has announced a new single, ‘You’re Not Alone’, which he will release as a non-fungible token (NFT).

The single was released on streaming platforms and as an NFT on the music royalty-sharing NFT platform Netra Live today, April 14. Buyers of the NFT will receive a share of streaming rights royalties from the single, with Ramadhan himself retaining fifty per cent ownership in the proceeding royalties from the single.

Listen to ‘You’re Not Alone’ below.

Ramadhan formed Dewa 19 in 1986 with his classmates Ahmad Dhani, Erwin Prasetya, and Wawan Juniarso. The group went on to become one of Indonesia’s most popular and enduring acts, releasing eight studio albums and clinching numerous awards.

The band’s lineup has changed numerous times, including a revolving door of previous vocalists who have worked with the band on a permanent and temporary basis including Pamungkas, Virzha and Once Mekel. The current version of Dewa 19 recently added vocalist Marcello Tahitoe to their ranks as of February 28 this year before going on to release ‘Juliette’, their first new music in 12 years, just two weeks ago on April 1.

Dewa 19 had also re-released their 2004 track ‘Hadapi Dengan Senyuman’ just days earlier, with Virzha’s vocals taking front and centre in the track. ‘Hadapi Dengan Senyuman’ was taken off the album ‘Laskar Cinta’, which was the last album the band released as Dewa before changing their name to Dewa 19.

Ramadhan has also released five solo albums with Andra and The Backbone, his three-man rock band consisting of DeadSquad guitarist Stevie and former journalist Dedy Lisan of Hai Magazine. In 2019, he released the single ‘Love Is The Essence of Life’ with fellow guitarists Denny Chasmala and Zendhy Kusuma.