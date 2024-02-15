DHL FAST-TRACK to return for 2024 with Olivia Dean

In partnership with DHL



DHL have announced details of their latest FAST-TRACK collaboration with BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Dean for 2024.

Established in 2021, DHL FAST-TRACK is a music programme created with the intention of connecting music fans with the artists they love. In recent years, DHL have teamed up with the likes of Jax Jones, Zoe Wees and Easy Life for the campaign.

The collaboration saw Dean join DHL in Rio de Janeiro, where she reunited with her friends from Vivendo Um Sonho Surf (VUSS), a community-focused surf school in Rio de Janeiro’s Rocinha favela. Prior to the release of her 2023 album ‘Messy’, Dean connected with the school during a visit to the city at the start of the year.

Both Dean and DHL have a shared love for the Brazilian surf community, with DHL proudly partnering with local NGO, SOBRASA, since 2021. Whilst in Rio, Dean also performed for a group of fans at an intimate show delivered by DHL at iconic venue Fundição Progresso in the city’s thriving local music district.

Last June, Dean released her debut LP ‘Messy’, which went on to earn her a Mercury Prize nomination. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “a light, nimble and fresh-faced collection of sprawling soul-pop tunes that illustrate the importance of perseverance amid personal upheaval.”

The 24-year-old songwriter will continue to support the release with a UK tour this spring. Scheduled to start in April, the run of dates includes three nights at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. Tickets for the shows can be found here.