Dhruv announces Asia tour around festival slots in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

Dhruv has announced an Asia tour that will take him to South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore around festival slots in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

In past weeks, the singer-songwriter has been unveiled as an act on the line-ups of Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival, Indonesia’s We The Fest and Thailand’s Very Summer Festival. Now it’s been confirmed that Dhruv will make the most of his time in the region with a full-blown Asia tour.

Throughout July, Dhruv will also perform headline shows in Seoul, Manila and Singapore. On Instagram, he’s confirmed that dates in India are forthcoming and will be announced separately. See the full list of his Asia tour dates below.

Dhruv’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

JULY

Thursday 20 – Seoul, South Korea, Musinsa Garage

Saturday 22 – Sepang, Malaysia, Good Vibes Festival

Sunday 23 – Jakarta, Indonesia, We The Fest

Tuesday 25 – Manila, Philippines, The Podium

Thursday 27 – Singapore, The Theatre at Mediacorp

Saturday 29 – Bangkok, Thailand, Very Summer Festival

Tickets for Good Vibes Festival, We The Fest and Very Summer Festival are already on sale. Tickets for the Singapore show will be available in a Live Nation presale this Thursday (April 6) from 2pm local time before a general onsale the following day (Friday April 7, 2pm local time).

Tickets for the Seoul concert go on general onsale this Friday (April 7) at 12pm local time, while tickets for the Manila show go on sale on Sunday (April 16) at 12pm local time.

The Singapore show will be a homecoming of sorts for Dhruv, who was born in London to Indian parents and moved to the city-state when he was two years old. Now based in London, Dhruv is best known for his song ‘Double Take’, a ballad about a queer teen relationship that went viral on TikTok two years after its 2019 release. Its success prompted Dhruv to take a hiatus from his studies in data science at Yale University to pursue a music career. His latest release is the debut EP ‘Rapunzel’, which dropped last year.