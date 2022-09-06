DIA to make first comeback in two years with ‘Rooting For You’ to celebrate seventh anniversary

K-pop girl group DIA have announced that they will be returning with new music for the first time in over two years.

On September 6, DIA shared details for their upcoming single album ‘Rooting For You’ through a graphic teaser posted on their social media accounts.

The record is due out on September 15 at 6pm KST, one day after their seventh debut anniversary. According to the teaser, the new single album will include two tracks, ‘Rooting For You’ and ‘Shining Days’.

The upcoming release also precedes the girl group’s contract expirations with their agency, PocketDol Studio. A previous report by Edaily in May had claimed that this would be the act’s final release before disbanding, and that they would be parting ways with the label.

While the agency later stated that their current contracts were indeed due to expire soon, it has yet to officially confirm if DIA will be disbanding or renewing their contracts with PocketDol Studio.

‘Rooting For You’ will be DIA’s first release in over two years, following their sixth mini-album ‘Flower 4 Seasons’. Member Jung Chaeyeon and then-member Somyi did not participate in that release, which included the title track ‘Hug U’.

DIA now comprises six members, Jueun, Eunchae, Chaeyeon, Yebin, Eunice and Huihyeon. The group originally debuted in 2015 under MBK Entertainment with the single ‘Somehow’ from their debut album ‘Do It Amazing’. They have released one studio album and six mini-albums to date.