DIA to end group activities and officially disband on September 17

Girl group DIA will officially be disbanding this week, following the expiry of their contracts with PocketDol Studio.

In a statement issued yesterday (September 15), the management agency revealed that the group will be parting ways following the expiry of their exclusive contract on September 17. The agency’s statement added the group will be disbanding earlier than planned, with DIA’s scheduled final music show performance cancelled in light of member Chaeyeon’s injury.

“We thank all the fans who have been sending DIA unchanging love and support,” the agency wrote in its statement, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “Please follow the members who are each off to a new start. We also send our sincerest support for the members’ futures.”

A day after PocketDol Studio confirmed DIA’s impending disbandment, BH Entertainment announced that member Chaeyeon has signed an exclusive contract with the agency. “We will be unsparing in actively supporting her so that she can meet her fans in better health as both a singer and an actress,” BH Entertainment wrote in their statement, as translated by Soompi.

Earlier this week, DIA released ‘Rooting For You’, the group’s last release prior to disbandment. The single album was initially due out on September 15 but was released a day earlier to coincide with their seventh debut anniversary. The track is also DIA’s first release in over two years, following their sixth mini-album ‘Flower 4 Seasons’.

DIA originally debuted in 2015 under MBK Entertainment with the single ‘Somehow’ from their debut album ‘Do It Amazing’. To date, they have released two studio albums and six mini-albums.