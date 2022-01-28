dia maté and Fern. team up for second collaboration on dreamy ballad, ‘Fantasy’

Filipina singer-songwriter dia maté has released her newest single called ‘Fantasy’, produced by fellow artist Fern.

Out today (January 28) on all digital streaming platforms via Island Records Philippines, the dreamy ballad is about falling deeply in love at an unexpected time. In a press statement, the 20-year-old singer talked about human’s innate need for companionship, thus creating “fantasies in order to fill a void and cling to people”.

This concept inspired the lyrics of the song, where the young vocalist pours such emotions throughout its three-minute run. Her intentions are emphasized as she sings, “Living in rose-colored tint / Pretending so I don’t need to quit / I’ll take the hit”.

Listen to dia maté’s ‘Fantasy’ below.

‘Fantasy’ is the singer’s second collaboration with Fern. She revealed that the project started with a beat that the latter sent her back in May last year, which was supposedly meant for another project of Fern. that fell through. The duo first paired up for dia maté’s previous single ‘One of the Boys’, released last August.

Known as Deanna Mate in real life, the artist began her music career with the Crwn-produced debut track ‘Heart Hates Me’ in March 2021. In the same year, she released the four-track EP titled ‘don’t quote me’.

Meanwhile, Fern. dropped his second full-length album ‘DREAMWALKER’ in September 2021. The 12-track record carries previously-released singles like ‘LOOPING’, ‘Baby Rye’, ‘Whatever This Is’ and his first Tagalog song ‘Kagandahan’.