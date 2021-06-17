Diana Ross announces her first new album in 15 years

Diana Ross has announced her first new solo album in 15 years.

The forthcoming record, which follows on from 2006’s ‘I Love You’, will also be the singer’s first new album of original material in 22 years, with the last being 1999’s ‘Every Day Is a New Day’.

Ross’ new album, ‘Thank You’, was written during lockdown with the likes of Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx and Spike Stent, and is now set for release on September 10 via Decca.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Ross said in a statement.

Welcome to the Decca family Ms Ross @DianaRoss

✨Thank You✨ the new album coming in the Autumn. Pre-order the album now: https://t.co/Rbjs7v4ujB pic.twitter.com/3FFxPppnXq — Decca Records (@DeccaRecords) June 17, 2021

“Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! #dianarossthankyou pic.twitter.com/aQyVqn1fcf — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) June 17, 2021

“I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

The title track from Diana Ross’ ‘Thank You’ is set for release later today (June 17). Pre-order of Ross’ forthcoming new album is available here.

Ross had been due to perform as part of this year’s Eden Sessions, though her live date at the outdoor concert series has yet to be rescheduled. She is set to embark on a UK tour next summer.

The singer had also been booked to perform in Glastonbury’s hallowed ‘legends slot’ at the 2020 edition of the festival, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.