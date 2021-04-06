Dicta License announce new album ‘Pagbigkas’, their first in over a decade

Filipino band Dicta License have announced their long-awaited sophomore album, ‘Pagbigkas’.

The album is set for release this Friday, April 9. The nu-metal band announced its release date in a trailer that premiered yesterday (April 6). Watch it below.

In 2005, the band released their debut album ‘Paghilom’, which explicitly addressed socio-political issues in their country. ‘Pagbigkas’ was written in the same tradition: the band writes on their YouTube page that the album is about “social contexts in the present day Philippines and begs to us to question the realities that we face”.

On Tuesday (April 4), Dicta License revealed the tracklist for ‘Pagbigkas’, which features 12 songs. It includes singles put out by the band over the years, which date as far back as 2018’s ‘Bagong Bayani’, as well as most recent release ‘Inosenteng Bala’, from September 2020.

Halika, balikan ang mga bara.Binitawan ng konsensiya ni Ibarra04 • 09 • 2021#DictaLicense #Pagbigkas #Elias Posted by dicta license. on Sunday, April 4, 2021

The band spent the first half of the 2010s inactive, with frontman Pochoy Lobog studying law in the United States. Reuniting for a concert in 2015, Dicta License returned to music in the following years, dropping two singles in 2020: ‘Salita’ and ‘Inosoteng Bala’.

The latter commemorated the country’s historic 14-year martial law period, which was enacted in 1972 by its former leader Ferdinand Marcos. The single was recorded in quarantine with US-based producer Jorel Corpus, formerly of Filipino rock band Kjwan.

The tracklist for ‘Pagbigkas’ is:

1. ‘Bagong Bayani’

2. ‘Kasama’

3. ‘Salita’

4. ‘Inosenteng Bala’

5. ‘Posas’

6. ‘Elias’

7. ‘Diktador’

8. ‘HWFF’

9. ‘Pagpupugay’

10. ‘Kapangyarihan’