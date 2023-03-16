Diddy reportedly wants to buy BET Networks, wants it to be Black-owned

Diddy has reportedly teased that he wants to purchase BET, after commenting on the network and how he thinks it should be Black-owned.

According to Variety, BET Media Group’s parent company, Paramount Global, wants to unload brands such as BET, BET+, BET Studios, and even VH1.

A source, who is allegedly someone close to Diddy — real name Sean Combs — said the mogul is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”

Combs’ recent Instagram post suggested that these claims can be true. He posted a video explaining the power of media and why Black people need a specific network by @earnyourlesuire.

“Media is the most powerful industry in the world but it’s the industry where we have the least amount of ownership, influence and control!” he wrote. “It’s time for @BET to be Black-owned again so we have the power to tell our own stories, control our own narrative! This is not about me it’s about WE!!!!”

The caption concluded with Combs stating that he’s “building a team of leaders” to “pursue ownership in BET”. There are rumours that film juggernaut Tyler Perry and Byron Allen are also interested in acquiring stakes in the network.

If Diddy were to own BET, it would be his second media network venture as he founded Revolt Media and TV in 2013. The network is “unapologetically hip-hop” and has produced popular series like State Of The Culture (hosted by Remy Ma and Joe Budden) and Caresha Please (hosted by one-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami).

In other news, Diddy is set to perform in a Meta-hosted VR concert of the late Notorious B.I.G in honour of his 50th birthday this year.

His son, rapper King Combs, has also addressed his “nepo baby” status, saying he has “a big legacy” to live up to.