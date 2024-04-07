Diddy’s son accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

The son of rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a new lawsuit.

The woman alleges that Christian ‘King’ Combes physically and sexually assaulted her according to a lawsuit filed in a civil court in LA on Friday (April 5).

She claims the incident happened on board a yacht during a family holiday in St Martin in 2022.

Sean Combs is also named in the lawsuit with the woman alleging that he aided the assault. He is named as a defendant in the lawsuit for “premises liability” as he chartered the luxury yacht. The rapper “turned what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment,” the court documents claims (via BBC).

The latest comes after several lawsuits involving Combs. He was recently sued in February this year by a male producer on his latest album ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’. Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones claimed Combs forced him to have sex with prostitutes, drugged and threatened him for over a year.

Combs’ attorney responded to the lawsuit saying the “reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines”.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” they continued. “Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls,” the attorney, Shawn Holley, said in a statement. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

In the latest lawsuit involving Sean and his son Christian, their lawyer further criticise Blackburn who also filed this lawsuit describing it as “another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn…This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn,” the statement continued, noting that a federal judge in New York criticised Blackburn for “improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly”.

Dyer went on to say he would be filing a motion to dismiss the latest claim involving Sean and his son.

In addition, Combs was accused of rape and physical abuse by his former partner and R&B singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in November 2023. He initially denied Cassie’s allegations at the time, but settled the lawsuit the next day to “mutual satisfaction”, causing the suit to be dropped.

Since Cassie’s lawsuit, two other women have also come forward, one claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991. Combs is also said to have become violent towards the second accuser days later.

Combs denied both accusations in December, claiming: “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” Hall has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

That December, he was further accused of the “gang rape” of 17-year-old girl, which he also denies.

Homes of the rapper were also recently subject to a raid by police. In response, his lawyer labelled the raids “a witch hunt” that was a “gross use of military-level force”.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” said his attorney Aaron Dyer.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.

“This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”