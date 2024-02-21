Digga D’s home raided by police on Instagram Live

Digga D‘s home was visited by armed police while the rapper was in the middle of a broadcast on Instagram Live today (February 21).

A 40-second clip of the live video recorded by a fan shows the 23-year-old London rapper – real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert – shouting at officers who are attempting to enter his property.

It is reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.

“What do you lot want?” the artist shouted ahead of a loud band and smash being heard in the background. “I’m here! I am here!” he added. “I am here! Stop! What are you lot doing?!”

Digga then repeatedly told the police that he was “on the floor”. An officer then shouted “armed police!”, to which the rapper responded: “I am coming! Why’re you lot doing that?”

He was then told to “come to the front door with [his] hands [up]”. It is here that the Instagram Live footage cut out.

Confirming the incident, a Met Police spokesperson told NME: “On Wednesday February 21, officers carried out a warrant at a residential address in Lincolnshire under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He remains in custody. Enquiries continue. ”

NME has contacted Digga’s representatives for further information.

Digga D released his latest mixtape ‘Back To Square One’ last August, and played a headline show at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall in the autumn. He is due to make appearances at Wireless Festival and Reading & Leeds this summer.