DIIV, MILLI, Last Dinosaurs and more announced for Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival

The first lineup for Thailand’s Maho Rasop festival has been revealed.

Announced on Friday night (August 5), Maho Rasop shared the first picture 16 acts that will perform as part of this year’s lineup. Among them are hometown rapper MILLI and band H3F, alongside international acts like DIIV, Last Dinosaurs and more.

Check out the full lineup below. More acts are expected to be announced in the lead up to the festival, with over 30 acts teased by organisers.

Maho Rasop is set to take place on November 19 and 20 at the ESC Park, Rangsit. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

Maho Rasop last took place in November 2019. It featured a varied lineup led by international acts Bombay Bicycle Club, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Deafheaven and BADBADNOTGOOD as well as local artists Phum Viphurit, Youngohm, Supergoods and more.

The 2020 edition of the festival – which had tentative dates in November that same year – was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it announced dates for the following year. However, the 2021 event was ultimately pushed back.

The current lineup for Maho Rasop 2022 is:

A Place To Bury Strangers

Crack Cloud

Death Of A Salesman

Desktop Error

DIIV

Dogwhine

FazerDaze

Haru Nemuri

H3F

KIKI

Last Dinosaurs

MILLI

MONO

Moonchild

Se So Neon

Tokyo Shoegazer