Dikta filmed in pain after fan allegedly grabbed his crotch, social media condemns the act as sexual harassment

A video of Indonesian singer Dikta doubled over in pain after his crotch was allegedly grabbed by a fan has gone viral, with social media users condemning the act as sexual harassment.

In a TikTok video shared by user @firafrt two days ago, the former Yovie & Nuno member can be seen entering a room while grimacing in pain and holding his crotch before bending over to recover. While Dikta also appeared to be in good spirits, even smiling through his ordeal, comments on the video claimed that the singer’s crotch had been grabbed by a fan as he exited the venue he was performing at on January 15.

Though Dikta has not issued any official statement on the incident, he later posted a light-hearted Instagram story declaring his desire to learn from masters of “iron crotch kung fu”, per Coconuts.

He also spoke briefly about the incident in a now-expired Instagram story posted by fellow Indonesian artist Desta the next day. In the video (via Hai.id), Desta greets Dikta by saying, “The viral guy came to my house. Dude, is it safe? Oh, he was grabbed, goblok,” to which Desta replied, “I have it doubled” while holding his crotch, jokingly implying he was wearing a double layer of underwear for protection.

After the video was shared, many social media users condemned the fan who sexually harassed Dikta and called out those who laughed at the incident or blamed Dikta for it.

Ga waras anjirrrr

Mau korbannya cewe ataupun cowo, itu termasuk pelecehan seksual. Semoga cepet ketemu deh pelakunya 🙁 — Naa (@nanamjoonie_) January 14, 2023

Anjrit ternyata cewek bisa juga nyalahin pakaian korban pelecehan seksual, kasian bgt dikta apa ngga mual baca tu komen section 🤢🤮 — 😃 (@Mamaofblue) January 17, 2023

Itu Dikta dilecehkan dan mengalami kekerasan seksual loh ituu…. Kok malah dikomentarin dengan becandaan lato-latonya diremas, terima service lato-lato, lalu ada cewek-cewek rahim anget terima reparasi biji dkk dkk dkk. Emang pada sakjiw aje ye ente ente yang komen begitu. — AZMN (@azimen) January 16, 2023

kasian bgt sumpah, itu dia masih bisa ketawa ketawa tp gatau kalo di rumah sendirian kepikirannya kek apa, kita dicatcall aja risihnya minta ampun apalagi dikta ampe dipegang bagian vitalnya woyy, goblok bgt yg megang — wobble🧃 (@mumulaan) January 14, 2023

Dikta, real name Pradikta Wicaksono, left pop-rock outfit Yovie & Nuno in June last year after a 15-year stint with the band. Dikta first joined Yovie & Nuno in 2007, replacing vocalist Gail after the band held a search to find a new member. He had released three albums with the band, 2007’s ‘The Special One’, 2010’s ‘Winning Eleven’, and 2014’s ‘Still The One’, notably winning an Anugerah Muzik Indonesia award for Best Album at the 2009 ceremony for ‘The Special One’.

Dikta would go on to release his debut solo EP ‘Sendiri’ in October last year via Yteam Records.