Dilaw seek romance on melodic new single, ‘Uhaw’

Filipino indie rock duo Dilaw have dropped their latest single, ‘Uhaw’ (‘Thirsty’).

The romantic ballad sees the duo opting for a softer sonic palette, employing a melodious major-key composition and more spacious arrangements. Showcasing his delicate falsetto, lead vocalist Dilaw Obero sings about desiring connection with a love interest: “Ako’y giniginaw halika rito / Dito ka lang sa tabi ko / Mananatiling uhaw (It’s cold, come over / You’re here by my side / Stay thirsty)”

In a statement attached to the official visual for the track, the duo elaborated on the song’s unabashed themes of falling in love, stating: “”Uhaw” is a song that talks about the thirst for all forms of love. The song describes the feeling of love and everything that it delivers from one’s perspective. From the blissful upsides to the darkest despair of love, this song aims to give you a journey and experience love like it was your first time.”

Listen to the intimate track below.

‘Uhaw’ marks Dilaw’s third release of the year, and immediately follows their June single ‘Kaloy’. The latter track was accompanied by a music video, for which the duo held a release show, playing alongside indie rock and pop acts Autotelic, One Click Straight, Basically Saturday Night and Juicebox.

In April, they released the fiery, political protest track ‘3019’, which referenced the Philippines’ anti-corruption legal provision Republic Act 3019, and calls for resistance against their government’s involvement in corruption and injustice.

Released shortly before the recent Philippine election (whose outcome elicited great concern from local musicians), the track featuring pointed lyrics such as “Dederetso ka pa ba sa ating liko-likong sistema / O sasama ka sa akin puksain ang epidemya? (Are you still going straight through our tortuous system? / Or will you join me in eradicating the epidemic?)”.

Dilaw Obero and Vie Dela Rosa formed the Baguio-based indie rock project in 2019, and proceeded to release their debut Tagalog track ‘Janice’, which is currently unavailable for streaming on both their Spotify and YouTube accounts.