Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis launches new jigsaw subscription service ‘Puzzle Heads’

Dinosaur Jr. frontman J Mascis has launched a new jigsaw subscription service that features iconic album artwork.

The ‘Puzzle Heads’ club is due to begin later this year with a 1,000-piece jigsaw depicting the cover of David Bowie‘s classic fifth record, ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’ (1972).

Other upcoming puzzles in 2022 include ones based on Joy Division‘s ‘Unknown Pleasures’, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen‘s ‘Like I Used To’, Dinosaur Jr.’s ‘Dinosaur’ and Wilco’s ‘Star Wars’.

Per the service’s official website, Mascis enlisted designer Aaron Draplin to bring the idea to life. “Much like the vinyl clubs we all love, Puzzle Heads will leave a puzzle with amazing iconography curated by the team on your door step every other month,” it reads.

Co-founder Brian Schwartz said in a statement: “All of us at ‘Puzzle Heads’ love puzzles and we love music. We happen to have day jobs in music and so we have the network to license some of the most iconic cover imagery and rock ‘n’ roll art out there.

“With J and Aaron helping to curate, we’ll make ‘Puzzle Heads’ members come back for more. We hope all the ‘Puzzle Heads’ out there enjoy many hours of piecing our puzzles. Get It Together!”

You can sign-up here for either a three or six-puzzle subscription, with gift versions also available to purchase. Find more information on the ‘Puzzle Heads’ site.

Dinosaur Junior released their 12th and most recent studio album, ‘Sweep It Into Space’, in April 2021. The band have recently performed at various summer festivals, including NOS Primavera Sound, Newport Folk Festival and Fuji Rock.