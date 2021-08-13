Dionne Warwick set to headline the inaugural Dogepalooza Festival

Soul icon Dionne Warwick has been announced as the first-ever headliner for Dogepalooza, an entire festival dedicated to the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Described on its website as “an authentic, community-driven” event that organisers aim to launch in “multiple cities and countries around the globe”, the inaugural event is set to go down on October 9, taking place at the Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

“I’m so looking forward to [being] a part of this meaningful festival,” Warwick said in a press release, “Which supports so many vital causes.”

Tickets to the all-ages event are on sale now from its website. GA tickets will cost punters $125, with VIP passes running for $300, and children’s tickets (for those aged between four and 12) priced at $50.

The different types of tickets can be purchased using Dogecoin, although the festival does note that “all currencies are encouraged and welcome at Dogepalooza”.

The festival’s line-up is also set to feature Warwick’s son, Damon Elliott, whose catalogue includes production for the likes of Destiny’s Child, Pink, Solange and Kelly Rowland. Other acts due to appear at the festival include DJ Nomad and pianist Chloe Flower.

At the time of writing, a full line-up for Dogepalooza 2021 is yet to be unveiled.

Back in January, Warwick – who once thought Billie Eilish’s name was William Eyelash, and is a noted fan of Cardi B – announced she’d be linking up with Chance The Rapper to record a new single for charity. The track, which remains unreleased, is reportedly titled ‘Nothing’s Impossible’.

The unexpected collaboration comes after Warwick poked fun at Chance on Twitter, writing: “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”