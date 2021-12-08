Dipha Barus, Afgan and Esther Geraldine explore social media anxiety in ‘Keep It Hush’ music video

Bali-based dance music producer and DJ Dipha Barus has released the music video for his social media anxiety-themed single, ‘Keep It Hush’, featuring Afgan and Esther Geraldine.

Featuring Barus, Afgan and Geraldine playing the roles of the photographer, manager and intern at a photo studio, the Shadtoto Prasetio-directed music video shows a couple, a family with small children, and a beauty queen visiting the studio in search of a perfect portrait.

At first, the respective shoots appear to be going as planned, but each scene eventually breaks down to reveal unhappiness that is not reflected in the final product. The final scene of the music video reveals all three perfect portraits next to each other, which are then photographed by an older man using a smartphone who gleefully laughs as he posts the perfect images on social media.

Advertisement

The themes of the music video neatly dovetail with Barus’ own view of social media and oversharing, with the producer and DJ telling NME in a press conference that the song is about “how people are looking for validation on social media and people are addicted to it,” and how there are “no more mysteries”.

Given how Barus has called the trend of oversharing on social media “unhealthy”, the lyrics, which were co-written by Afgan and Geraldine, are a reminder that privacy is a good thing with verses like “Ain’t nothin’ but a heartbreak, coz you make this go your way / Know how to keep it silent, confide only in your space / Don’t mean to hide it, can’t find any other way/Writing my story, but let’s keep it lowkey”.

Barus has released three singles this year: January’s ‘Tidak Ada Salju di Sini, Pt. 7’ featuring Hindia (aka .Feast frontman Baskara Putra), and March’s cross-continent collaboration with Colombian artist Jackie Castro, ‘Flower’.

He is currently slated to perform next at the 2021 edition of DWP Virtual, the Djarkarta Warehouse Project’s online electronic music festival, which takes place on December 11 and 12.