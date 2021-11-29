Dipha Barus collaborates with Afgan and Esther Geraldine on ‘Keep It Hush’

Indonesian dance music producer and DJ Dipha Barus has released ‘Keep It Hush’, his collaborative single with Afgan and Esther Geraldine.

The track was released on Friday (November 26) on all digital platforms via label Ultra Records. ‘Keep It Hush’ marks the first official collaboration between the three artists.

It is also his third single of the year, following March’s ‘Flower’, which featured singer Jackie Castro, and January’s ‘Tidak Ada Salju di Sini, Pt. 7’ (‘No Snow Here, Pt. 7’), which features .Feast’s Baskara Putra aka Hindia.

‘Keep It Hush’ is an exuberant anthem dealing with social media anxiety and introspection. The bright track features tropical beats and synths, backed by duetting vocals from Afgan and Esther Geraldine.

Listen to ‘Keep It Hush’ below.

In a press conference, Barus shared that he first created a handful of songs in 2020, including ‘Keep It Hush’, but an unfortunate laptop crash pushed him to recreate the song earlier this year. In January, Barus travelled to Los Angeles to record it at Ultra Music Studio.

Afgan and Geraldine are credited as co-writers, alongside 88rising star Stephanie Poetri, singer Monica Karina and rapper Matter Mos. Barus also said that ‘Keep It Hush’ is about “how people are looking for validation on social media and people are addicted to it.”

“There are no more mysteries, everything almost has to be shared,” he said. “To the point that it is not healthy. Sometimes we just have to keep it hush.”

For Afgan and Geraldine, the song’s themes connected with them instantly. “I like to keep certain parts of myself private,” Afgan said in the virtual conference. “We are so obsessed with the number of likes and comments we get, and everything is just a number. It kinda takes away the soul, the pureness of it.”

Geraldine added that this behaviour extends to real-life friendships. “There are certain things that we don’t need to open up to everyone,” she said emphatically.

Earlier this year, it was said that Barus is preparing a new album titled ‘Humankind’.