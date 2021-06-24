Diplo teams up with Jungle for pulsating new single ‘Don’t Be Afraid’

Diplo and Crosstown Rebels label founder Damian Lazarus have released a new collaborative single ‘Don’t Be Afraid’, which boasts a feature spot from Jungle.

The track, which you can listen to below, comes with an intricately choreographed video featuring a number of dancers performing in an abandoned building.

“We met Diplo in LA a few years back and got chatting about working together,” said Jungle, who also co-wrote the song. “We sent him a few ideas that we’d been cooking up and he took a melody and worked it in this banger. We’re really happy everyone else can enjoy it now too.”

Advertisement

The track will feature on a forthcoming Diplo album, which will be released on his own deep house and classic dance label Higher Ground, which he formed in 2019.

In January, meanwhile, Diplo and Mark Ronson revived their joint project Silk City for a new single ‘New Love’, featuring Ellie Goulding.

Jungle are currently gearing up for their third studio album ‘Loving In Stereo’, which is out on August 13, and released latest single ‘Talk About It’ earlier this month.

“I really think that these are the most Jungle songs we’ve made,” the band’s J Lloyd told NME of the new album.

Advertisement

Tom McFarland added: “[This album] feels like what we’ve always had in our heads. If you go back and compare it to the first record, they feel smaller and more introverted. This feels like a whole new level.”