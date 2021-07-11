Diplo’s baseball concert cancelled amid sexual assault allegations

The Baltimore Orioles baseball team has announced an upcoming Diplo postgame concert has been cancelled following sexual assault allegations made against the DJ/producer.

Sharing news of the cancellation on social media, the team tweeted: “The Orioles will not hold the upcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Fans who purchased field passes with game tickets to the Diplo concert on July 24 will receive a refund.”

There was no mention of exactly why the gig was cancelled, but it came hours after the Baltimore Sun published a letter sent to its editors questioning how the team could continue with the performance after Diplo was recently accused of sexual assault.

“The Orioles always promote being a family-friendly entertainment option in our great city. They also have done great things for women and women’s rights, including celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights,” the letter stated.

“This is very concerning in light of the news that came out on July 7 that Diplo is accused of sexual assault after he forced a fan to perform oral sex on him after a show in Vegas in 2019, which she has claimed he filmed… If the Orioles are such a family-friendly team, and truly care about women, they need to separate themselves from Diplo and stand up and cancel this post-game concert.”

Last week, Diplo was accused of sexual assault by a woman who alleges he coerced her into performing oral sex and recorded it without her consent.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident happened at an after party following one of the Major Lazer star’s Las Vegas shows at the Wynn in 2019, where he allegedly gave her and other attendees weed and alcohol.

The woman alleges that Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) invited her to his personal room during the after party, and that his security team allegedly punched a male friend of hers in the face when they started escorting people out and he refused to leave without her.

It’s then alleged that Diplo told the woman she couldn’t leave until she performed oral sex on him. The woman says she agreed to do it after alleging there was no other way out of the situation. She also claims that Diplo filmed the encounter without her consent.

Diplo has denied all allegations.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.